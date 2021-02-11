Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 364.1% from the January 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Shares of YVR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.31. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.