LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $12.42 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and $7,673.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001861 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033951 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,846,925 coins and its circulating supply is 706,225,752 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

