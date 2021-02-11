Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $935,487.87 and $51,268.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00259427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00078191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00084849 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

