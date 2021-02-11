Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells $74,476.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $74,476.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 563,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a PE ratio of -150.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

