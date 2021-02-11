Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $348,600.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LQDT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 564,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of -147.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

