Lisk Machine Learning Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $334,410.31 and $3,478.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00084261 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061828 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

