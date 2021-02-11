Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Lessened by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,895,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $16,430,000. Finally, Saya Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $16,070,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.01. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.97.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

