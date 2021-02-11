Lithium Americas (LAC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Lithium Americas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/3/2021 – Lithium Americas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/2/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $23.00.

1/26/2021 – Lithium Americas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Lithium Americas is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 5,686,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,908. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 56.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 72.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

