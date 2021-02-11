Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBTI stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
