LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 206,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $322.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

