Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 33,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 50,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

About Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

