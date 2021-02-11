LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 552,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

