LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.62 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.
In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
