LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.62 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

