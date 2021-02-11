LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading 8.8% Higher

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.96. 228,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 204,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

