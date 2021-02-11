Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $342.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

