Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,062. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $117.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

