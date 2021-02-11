Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Feb 11th, 2021


Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the January 14th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.02. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

