Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the January 14th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.02. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.