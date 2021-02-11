Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00259303 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00078179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061714 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.