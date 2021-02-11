Loopring Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152.48 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $900.20 million and $152.48 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,878,750 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.