L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.47

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 89613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.