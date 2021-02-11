LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.12

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and traded as high as $85.50. LPA Group shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 17,559 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.46. The company has a market cap of £10.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About LPA Group (LON:LPA)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers aircraft ground power supply connectors, circuit breakers, connecters, contractors, door switches, fans, fluorescent and LED lighting, niphan fire resistant and industrial connectors, rail auxiliary power systems, rail electric cabinets, rail inter-electrical connectors, rail repair and refurbishment, railway control and monitoring services, relays, sockets for hermetically sealed relays, and USB charging, as well as electronics and design manufacturing, pipe and cable supports, and LPA transport+ support solutions.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.