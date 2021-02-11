LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $41.68 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

