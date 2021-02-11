Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) were up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 574,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 718,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

