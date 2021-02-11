LUKSO Market Capitalization Hits $13.70 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $3.60 or 0.00007486 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $13.70 million and $2.62 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About LUKSO

LYXE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

Buying and Selling LUKSO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

