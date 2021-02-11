Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 6.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $35.94. 14,765,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 8,107,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

