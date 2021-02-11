Lundin Energy’s (LNDNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lundin Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNDNF stock remained flat at $$29.76 during trading hours on Thursday. Lundin Energy has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

