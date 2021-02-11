LVW Advisors LLC Buys 12,682 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 632.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $206.00. 81,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

