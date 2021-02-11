LVW Advisors LLC Buys 743 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.40. 472,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.79. The company has a market cap of $767.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,556,207 shares of company stock valued at $422,395,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

