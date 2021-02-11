LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.79. The company had a trading volume of 121,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,676. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $360.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

