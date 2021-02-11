LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

