LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $335.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.81.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.