LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after buying an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,366,898. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

