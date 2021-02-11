LVW Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,294,000 after purchasing an additional 158,083 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,186,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,460. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

