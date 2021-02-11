LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,944 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 216.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,351 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 780,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.