LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 3,132 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,607. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

