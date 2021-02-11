LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 65,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

