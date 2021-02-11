LVW Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $605.30. 372,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,286. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $596.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.80. The firm has a market cap of $374.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.