Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the January 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 96,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
