Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the January 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 96,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

