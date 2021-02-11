Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $14.02. Lyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 65,653 shares.

LYRA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.