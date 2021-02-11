M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Chairman Sells $7,413,750.00 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MDC traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 618,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

