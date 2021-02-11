M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.35

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 9624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

