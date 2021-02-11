Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.68

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 195933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$91.76 million and a PE ratio of -43.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Get Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) alerts:

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.