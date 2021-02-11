Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MACE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
Mace Security International Company Profile
