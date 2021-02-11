Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.