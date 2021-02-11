Maecenas (ART) Hits One Day Volume of $804.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 348% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $280,165.39 and approximately $804.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.01073436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.83 or 0.05398294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

