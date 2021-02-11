Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Styleclick (OTCMKTS:STYLA) Critical Analysis

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Styleclick (OTCMKTS:STYLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Styleclick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 4.85% 12.69% 8.22% Styleclick N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and Styleclick, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Styleclick 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Styleclick.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Styleclick’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $325.63 million 2.63 $20.27 million $0.58 30.14 Styleclick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Styleclick.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Styleclick shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Styleclick has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Styleclick on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Styleclick Company Profile

Styleclick, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce technology and services to companies in search of effective and profitable outsourced online strategies. Its services and products include website design and development; product imaging and presentation; merchandising and online sales; and visualization and merchandising technologies. The company was founded on March 22, 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

