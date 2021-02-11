MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.98

MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.98 and traded as high as $48.45. MAN SE (MAN.F) shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 9,869 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.51 and a 200 day moving average of €44.98.

MAN SE (MAN.F) Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

