Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Up 19.2%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares shot up 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.46. 172,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 39,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.
