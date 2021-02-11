Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Up 19.2%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares shot up 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.46. 172,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 39,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

