Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.45.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.94. 9,761,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.87. The company has a market cap of C$48.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.