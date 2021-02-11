Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Issues Earnings Results

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 225,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

