MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 45% Lower This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.49 million and $568.93 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00258997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00099148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00083356 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,282.30 or 0.92446611 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

